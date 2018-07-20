ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Vortex

Vortex

Vortex by Subcool's The Dank is a 80/20 sativa-dominant strain whose potency will pull you into a whirling mass of euphoria like a cosmic riptide. Its celestial parents Space Queen and Apollo 13 pass on a sweet and sour lemon aroma accented by notes of tropical mango, while its inherited effects can range from racy and energetic to heavy and disorienting. The staggering THC content of Vortex has won this sativa several awards including High Times' Best Sativa in 2010 and the High Times "Top 10" in 2007. 

207 people reported 1743 effects
Euphoric 61%
Happy 59%
Uplifted 57%
Energetic 53%
Creative 41%
Stress 44%
Anxiety 35%
Depression 30%
Pain 28%
Fatigue 18%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 26%
Dizzy 11%
Headache 9%
Paranoid 7%

Avatar for SmokingShakespeare
Member since 2013
This weed made me better at my accounting homework, it was like I was Einstein, spreading out my notes and scanning them until answers & conceptual framework came into the light via my new way of thinking. Great strain for the money, had me kicking down the new days door & knocking things out academ...
CreativeUplifted
Avatar for Grunt0311
Member since 2015
Excellent strain for fast relief. This is my go to for midday, early evening anxiety and stress management. This strain immediately alleviates stress and puts me in a happy mood. I remain very social and have no paranoia. After it sets in, creativity kicks in.
HappyUplifted
Avatar for ajuk2k
Member since 2014
Excellent sativa! Very creative high and a great kick starter if you need to stay focused. Definitely recommend for daytime use. If you're an avid sativa lover, definitely give this strain a try if you can. Very heady shit! This vortex will keep the boat times spinning!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for hepcat57
Member since 2011
I suggest you turn off the lights and put on some headphones with your favorite beats. Your med-vortex is one strain to make sure hold your breath after your first hit. Another strain living up to its name - vortex.
GigglyTingly
Avatar for arnoski
Member since 2016
This is my all-time-favorite strain, and it's earned its spot as my Swiss Army Knife in bud form. Anxiety issues? Need to recreate? Having trouble focusing? Insomnia keeping you up? Low/no appetite? Yep, yep, yep, yep, and yep: all boxes checked & then some. This fits the bill as medicine & recreat...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkative
Similar strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Apollo 13
parent
Second strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Strain
Vortex
First strain child
Space Needle
child
Second strain child
Green Avenger
child

