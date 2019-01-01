Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Named after the Jimi Hendrix song that celebrates freedom and creativity, Stone Free crosses Chemdog D and Mendo Montage. This strain was bred by the Gage Green Group and produces aromatic buds with notes of fruit punch and kush fuel. As for the high, it’ll blanket your body for a cozy day at home or give you the inspiration for working on a project.