Coming from Serious Seeds in Amsterdam, Strawberry Akeli is a cross of AK-47 and Bubble Gum. Offering a sweet candy flavor that leans toward strawberry flavors, this strain is not one to miss for those who love fruity cultivars. Strawberry Akeli pairs well with creative work before gently winding you down into a state of relaxation.