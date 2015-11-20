Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
VAPE CARTRIDGE Select Elite 90.31 THC/2.91 CBD
I think this may be my new favorite. I’ve looked around for a good sativa that wouldn’t make me delirious, too giggly or talkative. I also don’t want to seem stoned either. I instantly felt a gradual building of front head easiness, with a sense of my ...
Deceiving appearance:
Picked up a couple of grams of this off someone who for legal reasons must only be named as ch***lie cheddar. Even after a drought and desperate times the bud structure and appearance was underwhelming to say the least. Dark open popcorn buds presumably due to being left to dr...
Perfect for an outing with your friends, tip, bring loads of food and drinks, you'll need it, makes you very sociable, friendly and happy, good for a fun time with friends, preferably somewhere in natutre.
When grown properly this is one of the nicest hazes you can get. The colour is so vibrant, bright green lots of orange hairs and loads of crystals. Smells so fresh almost a little plant like but retains the strong sweetness and the powerful dank smells that most hazes don't release until the nugs ar...