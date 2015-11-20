ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Strawberry Amnesia
  4. Reviews

Strawberry Amnesia reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Amnesia.

Reviews

47

Avatar for the7dials
Member since 2019
VAPE CARTRIDGE Select Elite 90.31 THC/2.91 CBD I think this may be my new favorite. I’ve looked around for a good sativa that wouldn’t make me delirious, too giggly or talkative. I also don’t want to seem stoned either. I instantly felt a gradual building of front head easiness, with a sense of my ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for AucubaHealthcare
Member since 2019
Deceiving appearance: Picked up a couple of grams of this off someone who for legal reasons must only be named as ch***lie cheddar. Even after a drought and desperate times the bud structure and appearance was underwhelming to say the least. Dark open popcorn buds presumably due to being left to dr...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for Teresa69
Member since 2019
this is one of my favorite stains. I smoke it to help my depression and anxiety. a happy coincidence is that it also helps my migraines. I love this strain!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Strawberry AmnesiaUser uploaded image of Strawberry AmnesiaUser uploaded image of Strawberry AmnesiaUser uploaded image of Strawberry AmnesiaUser uploaded image of Strawberry AmnesiaUser uploaded image of Strawberry AmnesiaUser uploaded image of Strawberry Amnesia
more
photos
Avatar for Kmatyja
Member since 2019
Very strong taste of chemical strawberry with earthly taste and haze! Hi I'm,..... I mean I'm hi. Strongly recommend this strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for dirtyden1990
Member since 2016
tasty, hazy. top sativa!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for metalheadsurfer
Member since 2018
Perfect for an outing with your friends, tip, bring loads of food and drinks, you'll need it, makes you very sociable, friendly and happy, good for a fun time with friends, preferably somewhere in natutre.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for FlaminNoraUk
Member since 2019
When grown properly this is one of the nicest hazes you can get. The colour is so vibrant, bright green lots of orange hairs and loads of crystals. Smells so fresh almost a little plant like but retains the strong sweetness and the powerful dank smells that most hazes don't release until the nugs ar...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative