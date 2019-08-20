ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Strawberry Banana reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Banana.

Effects

335 people reported 1909 effects
Relaxed 56%
Happy 49%
Euphoric 42%
Uplifted 33%
Creative 22%
Stress 25%
Anxiety 19%
Depression 18%
Pain 16%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

Avatar for JJ800
Member since 2019
The perfect hybrid for pain and stress relief. Very fruity taste and potent live resin.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Mds14xo
Member since 2020
Sweet!
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Jmoss1989
Member since 2020
Relaxing, but be prepared to go through a coughing trip. Also, this one is a bit of a creeper and takes a few minutes for the full effects to be felt by the user. Take this one slowly and gradually build your high for a happy and relaxing journey to sleep.
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Briendonw
Member since 2020
Reported
feelings
Photos

Avatar for MadameGreen3988
Member since 2017
Fantastic for bird watching....
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Mbsimon94
Member since 2020
Incredible bud. Light green flowers covered in crystals. Produces tons of kief. Strong head high, with tingly body sensation. Relaxed and euphoric.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Artinmn
Member since 2020
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxed