Strawberry Bliss reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Bliss.
Strawberry Bliss strain effects
Strawberry Bliss strain flavors
Strawberry Bliss strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
a........0
July 28, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
I smoke a lot of different strains and this is one of the few I remember. It was a good, positive, uplifting, horny kind of high. I smoked with my girlfriend, it added to a well planned night.
U........8
August 16, 2022
Aroused
Strawberry Cough with out the coughing lol. Good clean high
p........b
July 19, 2022
Aroused
Happy
it was everything i wanted it to be looks beautiful smells awesome and smoke like that pressure
d........9
September 4, 2023
Euphoric
Talkative
Tingly
It was a crazy experience, i went for a walk and everything was like picasso. So perfect, quality. every second tweaking was a bliss (like the name lol) Great conversations with the homies "socraties- "quality green bro, kush chinese"
l........0
August 20, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
it is by far the best strain i have ever smoked have bong hits of it it’s heavy asf
d........0
December 14, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Very effective.for arthritis. My hips feeling fantastic. I'm 71 years young. This strain is in the top 5 for pain relief. .
T........y
January 13, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Kendog is one of the few old school breeders left that are not just good at breeding, But also is a genuine good guy that cares about people. His Strawberry Bliss is only one of his insanely good stable of genetics.... #Kendogsmokeseeds
a........4
December 26, 2024
Focused
Dry mouth
brand: honey tree’s honey stixx taste: fruity feeling: - head buzz - focused