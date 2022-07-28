Strawberry Bliss
Strawberry Bliss
SBl
Hybrid
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Strawberry
Blue Cheese
Cheese
Strawberry Bliss effects are mostly energizing.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Strawberry Bliss, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Strawberry BlissOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Strawberry Bliss strain effects
Strawberry Bliss strain flavors
Strawberry Bliss strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Strawberry Bliss products near you
Similar to Strawberry Bliss near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Strawberry Bliss strain reviews(9)
Read all reviews
a........0
July 28, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
U........8
August 16, 2022
Aroused
p........b
July 19, 2022
Aroused
Happy