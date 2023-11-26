Strawberry Cereal reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Cereal.
Strawberry Cereal strain effects
Strawberry Cereal strain flavors
Strawberry Cereal strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
Strawberry Cereal reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
a........s
November 26, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
I'm so glad Strawberry Cereal finally got approved! I've been wanting to write this review for almost a year. After trying dozens of strains, strawberry cereal holds a permanent spot on my top 5 favorite strains. I use URBs cartridge. It's a smooth smoke that isn't bad in flavor, it usually doesn't make me cough much. I'm an experienced user and this strain always helps put me to sleep where no other will. 2-3 hits and I'm out within 15 minutes. I used to have horrible insomnia. Not anymore; I use this strain every single night. I've never had a bad experience or negative side effects on this strain and I've been using it daily for almost a year. My partner reports that it also helps him sleep and helps with pain.
M........z
January 4, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Got this in a joint but put the flower in a vape. The taste is delicious. Creamy and fruity! I am suffering from the flu but this made me get up and clean a toilet. I figured that was good enough for me to make a review for this. 😂