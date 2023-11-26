I'm so glad Strawberry Cereal finally got approved! I've been wanting to write this review for almost a year. After trying dozens of strains, strawberry cereal holds a permanent spot on my top 5 favorite strains. I use URBs cartridge. It's a smooth smoke that isn't bad in flavor, it usually doesn't make me cough much. I'm an experienced user and this strain always helps put me to sleep where no other will. 2-3 hits and I'm out within 15 minutes. I used to have horrible insomnia. Not anymore; I use this strain every single night. I've never had a bad experience or negative side effects on this strain and I've been using it daily for almost a year. My partner reports that it also helps him sleep and helps with pain.