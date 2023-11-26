Strawberry Cereal
Strawberry Cereal is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawberry Cough and Cereal Milk. Strawberry Cereal is renowned for its delightful combination of fruity flavors and a soothing high that appeals to a wide range of cannabis consumers. Strawberry Cereal typically boasts a THC content of around 18%, making it a suitable choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its moderate potency ensures a pleasant and manageable experience. This strain is ideal for unwinding after a long day, fostering a positive mood, and enhancing creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Cereal when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Its balanced sativa-indica genetics offer mental relief and relaxation without excessive sedation. The breeder of Strawberry Cereal is unknown. This strain features flavors like sweet strawberries, creamy milk, and a touch of earthiness. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and mood-enhancing properties. The average price of Strawberry Cereal typically ranges from $10 to $14 per gram, making it an affordable option for those seeking a delightful and well-balanced cannabis experience. Strawberry Cereal is like a bowl of fruity happiness in every toke, offering relaxation and euphoria in one delightful package. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Strawberry Cereal, please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Strawberry CerealOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Strawberry Cereal strain effects
Strawberry Cereal strain flavors
Strawberry Cereal strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Strawberry Cereal products near you
Similar to Strawberry Cereal near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—