Strawberry Cheesecake reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Cheesecake.

Effects

112 people reported 876 effects
Relaxed 62%
Happy 58%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 45%
Hungry 27%
Stress 35%
Pain 34%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 26%
Lack of appetite 21%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 0%

Reviews

155

nena444
Member since 2018
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
THC_SEA
Member since 2020
I got this strain in a 500mg cartridge. Definitely stress relief and calming. Having chronic fatigue and pains I would say after 2-3 good hits of my pen, I felt relief from having my pain at around an 8 down to about a 6. Not an extreme heavy hitter for me but i do enjoy the taste and the euphoric u...
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
GennesisR
Member since 2019
This glorious strain brought some serious calm for me. I went from suffering serious anxiety to zero anxiety in a matter of minutes and my knee with chronic pain wasn't really in pain anymore..like I can feel something is off but it didn't register as pain anymore. Will definitely be getting more ...
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
hanat
Member since 2018
My top 5 fire 💣 very good dont plan on going any but the kitchen and make t bone steak .Ill ✋ right thier u get picture.
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Photos

Jeslynluciaa
Member since 2019
I love how this strain made me entire body relax. It took a bit but once it hit, I felt deliciously limber which is exactly what I wanted.
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
T-H-Sea
Member since 2019
Surprised me, I thought this was a Sativa-dominant. I was focused on the one word "Cheese". After smoking it (always flower) The relaxed effect just coated over me, not I'm done for the day but a simple peaceful blanket of 🥴. So nice to relax and feeling at peace I forgotten I have pain 24/7, just ...
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
LoveBud92
Member since 2019
Nice this strain makes me aroused
feelings
ArousedCreativeHappyRelaxed
Aliencow
Member since 2018
favorite Strain rn! I bought a gram of these dabs because I wanted to smells the deliciousness.. and delicious in smell and taste they are! but what really stands out is how perfect this strain high is, helping me tremendously with PTSD, insomnia and anxiety while still knocking me off my feet and t...
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted