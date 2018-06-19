We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I got this strain in a 500mg cartridge. Definitely stress relief and calming. Having chronic fatigue and pains I would say after 2-3 good hits of my pen, I felt relief from having my pain at around an 8 down to about a 6. Not an extreme heavy hitter for me but i do enjoy the taste and the euphoric u...
This glorious strain brought some serious calm for me. I went from suffering serious anxiety to zero anxiety in a matter of minutes and my knee with chronic pain wasn't really in pain anymore..like I can feel something is off but it didn't register as pain anymore. Will definitely be getting more ...
Surprised me, I thought this was a Sativa-dominant. I was focused on the one word "Cheese". After smoking it (always flower) The relaxed effect just coated over me, not I'm done for the day but a simple peaceful blanket of 🥴. So nice to relax and feeling at peace I forgotten I have pain 24/7, just ...
favorite Strain rn! I bought a gram of these dabs because I wanted to smells the deliciousness.. and delicious in smell and taste they are! but what really stands out is how perfect this strain high is, helping me tremendously with PTSD, insomnia and anxiety while still knocking me off my feet and t...