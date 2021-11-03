Strawberry Daiquiri reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Daiquiri.
Strawberry Daiquiri strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Strawberry Daiquiri strain flavors
Strawberry Daiquiri strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
Strawberry Daiquiri reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
w........l
November 3, 2021
Comes on fast and right to the head. Like turning the “fun switch” on. Happy, optimistic, and playful mental state dominates. Gives you that carefree abandon that drove you as a kid. Lids do feel heavy, they feel like I’d look super stoned. The physical aspect isn’t exactly harmonious with the headspace. It’s extremely relaxing and that does bring a noticeable drag. There’s a clarity of mind like a clear pool amidst an enclosing fur parka hood. Extremely narrow, singular focus that’s enjoyable to stone out to. Seriously, not long after staring at anything before you start to drift into the ether. Music is equally psychedelic - filling a wide range of senses. You get lost and ride along while hearing every detail. Clear and overwhelming. Really good mood elevation without paranoia or anxiety that impressively lasts to the end. Impressively long and pleasant comedown.
m........o
November 27, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
All weed is good weed. Strawberry Daiquiri is no exception. I picked up some wax and it tastes amazing, the high is very cerebral “behind the eyes” and seems sativa-dominant in my experience. Definitely one of those you can continue functioning while high on, and of course the double-edged sword is that sometimes you don’t realize how high you’re getting until you can’t talk right…😅
e........8
December 10, 2023
Creative
Hungry
Relaxed
good taste and definetely helps with loss of appetite. I consumed a concentrate (vape) recommend
C........c
May 19, 2021
Gassy Strawberries & Pine. This strain is perfect for my fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis. Very relaxed, slightly euphoric, pain relieving goodness. /dry herb vape\
J........0
November 7, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Taste better then it smoke I’m an experienced smoker it’s a smooth mellow high but give you the munchies more then anything. Wouldn’t buy again
S........r
October 21, 2021
Dry mouth
Headache
This batch I got was garbage. Tastes like it was harvested too early and the chemicals weren't flushed out. Burns bad. Tiny scraggly buds. Can't smell much terpinoline. Wish I had not got 2 bags.
c........n
October 19, 2023
Creative
Hungry
Definitely helped with eating and getting stuff done