Comes on fast and right to the head. Like turning the “fun switch” on. Happy, optimistic, and playful mental state dominates. Gives you that carefree abandon that drove you as a kid. Lids do feel heavy, they feel like I’d look super stoned. The physical aspect isn’t exactly harmonious with the headspace. It’s extremely relaxing and that does bring a noticeable drag. There’s a clarity of mind like a clear pool amidst an enclosing fur parka hood. Extremely narrow, singular focus that’s enjoyable to stone out to. Seriously, not long after staring at anything before you start to drift into the ether. Music is equally psychedelic - filling a wide range of senses. You get lost and ride along while hearing every detail. Clear and overwhelming. Really good mood elevation without paranoia or anxiety that impressively lasts to the end. Impressively long and pleasant comedown.