Strawberry Diesel Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain from Oni Seed Company made by crossing Strawberry Diesel with Tropicana Cookies. This strain features a sweet, gassy flavor profile and is a popular choice for dabbing. The effects of strawberry diesel will make you feel uplifted.
Strain Details
