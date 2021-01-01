ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Strawberry Diesel Cookies
Hybrid

Strawberry Diesel Cookies

Strain Details

Strawberry Diesel Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain from Oni Seed Company made by crossing Strawberry Diesel with Tropicana Cookies. This strain features a sweet, gassy flavor profile and is a popular choice for dabbing. The effects of strawberry diesel will make you feel uplifted.

Strawberry Diesel Cookies reviews

