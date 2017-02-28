We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Picked up in Florida at Curaleaf. THC came in at 23%. Dark, dense green and purple buds. Sweet smell. Not exactly strawberry to me, but pleasant and fruity with diesel. Nice crystals. Listed as a hybrid and that is exactly the effects I experienced. Quick onset. Felt heavy right behind my eyes immed...
strawberry diesel is the shit. i smoked like 3/4 of a bowl and i was gone. it’s got awesome smell, great taste, and awesome strength. i usually get cotton mouth but this gave me severe cotton mouth but i have to admit i was so fucking relaxed.
Not a huge fan. I prefer more energetic sativas that encourage creativity and this, to me, feels more like a rainy afternoon; able to clean and get things done but ultimately just want to be alone and do nothing.