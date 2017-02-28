ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Strawberry Diesel
  4. Reviews

Strawberry Diesel reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Diesel.

Effects

211 people reported 1621 effects
Happy 66%
Uplifted 51%
Relaxed 47%
Euphoric 46%
Creative 35%
Stress 39%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 30%
Pain 25%
Insomnia 16%
Dry mouth 40%
Dry eyes 17%
Paranoid 10%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 4%

Reviews

282

Avatar for Biosta
Member since 2020
Great and powerful and it will hit fast, not for first timers. Super versatile, great for active people but don’t get to comfortable in the couch you will melt away.
Avatar for Weedpenguin22
Member since 2019
Great hybrid nice amount of purple 9.2/10 23% THC
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Mojotokin
Member since 2019
Picked up in Florida at Curaleaf. THC came in at 23%. Dark, dense green and purple buds. Sweet smell. Not exactly strawberry to me, but pleasant and fruity with diesel. Nice crystals. Listed as a hybrid and that is exactly the effects I experienced. Quick onset. Felt heavy right behind my eyes immed...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for dankestofthedank
Member since 2018
a little too fast-acting for me in concentrate form
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for kbstevens9
Member since 2019
strawberry diesel is the shit. i smoked like 3/4 of a bowl and i was gone. it’s got awesome smell, great taste, and awesome strength. i usually get cotton mouth but this gave me severe cotton mouth but i have to admit i was so fucking relaxed.
HappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Alucardsmommy
Member since 2019
Wish it tasted more like strawberry. This strain rocked me more than most. I needed much less for pain, nausea &amp; PTSD control.
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for Rollk1
Member since 2015
Not a huge fan. I prefer more energetic sativas that encourage creativity and this, to me, feels more like a rainy afternoon; able to clean and get things done but ultimately just want to be alone and do nothing.
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Bombpussy
Member since 2019
Super great strain
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed