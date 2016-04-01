ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for sammsquatch
Member since 2017
This is by far a delicious strain. It tastes super good and gives you an incredible body high. One of my preferred strains.
EuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Trisha44
Member since 2016
MmmmmmMm, very aromatic and tasty strain. Flavorful thick white smoke. I love sativa, and this is one I will keep an eye out for bc it's that good. The high lasts a couple hours and inspires positive thoughts. Allows me to get things done and still be really high. 23%-25% THC.
CreativeFocusedUplifted
Avatar for GreengooBrazil
Member since 2017
Great. Strawberry flavor, Heady, stimulating, long lasting effects, clean burn. Undoubtedly sativa dominant strain and great smoke all around.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticGigglyHappy
Avatar for GalienGoober
Member since 2016
I gave it a 4 star because the taste of strawberries would hit me from time to time. pretty mellow high.
Avatar for timly22
Member since 2015
just plain great tasting, straight one of my favorites taste great to the last hit
Avatar for taytayj420
Member since 2016
Very nice taste and body high, nothing spectacular though. Good for a social smoke
TalkativeUplifted