Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
MmmmmmMm, very aromatic and tasty strain. Flavorful thick white smoke. I love sativa, and this is one I will keep an eye out for bc it's that good. The high lasts a couple hours and inspires positive thoughts. Allows me to get things done and still be really high. 23%-25% THC.