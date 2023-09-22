Strawberry Float reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Float.
Strawberry Float strain effects
Strawberry Float strain flavors
Strawberry Float strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with PTSD
Strawberry Float reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
m........1
September 22, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Great afternoon/evening strain, super heady but no raciness, relaxing but not heavy or sleepy. illicit never fails to deliver!
s........x
March 6, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Very giggly high, a perfect strain for gaming and relaxing, or after a stressful day. Great mild pain relief, conversational lubricant, and excellent for creativity. Wonderful precursor to cuddle time as well and melted away anxiety. Bought a zip.
t........7
August 15, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
This strain is pretty good but it's nothing to write home about. It didn't have much of a flavor or taste however the high was fairly decent but it made me very tired.
q........v
November 12, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Very relaxing and light perfect for if you intend to hang out with the boys or watch a movie not at all overpowering just an all around chill and relaxing experience
m........8
Yesterday
Creative
Relaxed
Uplifted
This Strand is very good for creative purposes but it also has a downside to it because it will give you a headache depending on how much you smoke. Overall it is very uplifting great morning blunt fasho
m........d
June 9, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This weed is the salt of weeds. I mix a lot of strains together, and have noticed by adding strawberry float to many others it brings out the best qualities of both strains. Similar to how adding salt while cooking melds everything together, strawberry float melds everything together in the best way possible. The high is giggly and euphoric, definitely uplifting, if I could rate it more than five stars I would.