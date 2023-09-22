Strawberry Float reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Float.

write a review

Strawberry Float strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Creative

Strawberry Float strain helps with

  • Depression
    28% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • PTSD
    28% of people say it helps with PTSD

Strawberry Float reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
September 22, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Great afternoon/evening strain, super heady but no raciness, relaxing but not heavy or sleepy. illicit never fails to deliver!
4 people found this helpful
March 6, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Very giggly high, a perfect strain for gaming and relaxing, or after a stressful day. Great mild pain relief, conversational lubricant, and excellent for creativity. Wonderful precursor to cuddle time as well and melted away anxiety. Bought a zip.
3 people found this helpful
August 15, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
This strain is pretty good but it's nothing to write home about. It didn't have much of a flavor or taste however the high was fairly decent but it made me very tired.
3 people found this helpful
November 12, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Very relaxing and light perfect for if you intend to hang out with the boys or watch a movie not at all overpowering just an all around chill and relaxing experience
1 person found this helpful
Yesterday
Loading...Creative
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
This Strand is very good for creative purposes but it also has a downside to it because it will give you a headache depending on how much you smoke. Overall it is very uplifting great morning blunt fasho
June 9, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
This weed is the salt of weeds. I mix a lot of strains together, and have noticed by adding strawberry float to many others it brings out the best qualities of both strains. Similar to how adding salt while cooking melds everything together, strawberry float melds everything together in the best way possible. The high is giggly and euphoric, definitely uplifting, if I could rate it more than five stars I would.

Buy strains with similar effects to Strawberry Float

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...