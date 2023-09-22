stock photo similar to Strawberry Float
HybridTHC 16%CBG 1%

Strawberry Float

Strawberry Float is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Afghani and Michigan Soda x Cookies & Cream IX3. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Strawberry Float is a calm sedative with a euphoric buzz. Strawberry Float is perfect for either a lazy winter day, or a sip of sweetness in the middle of the hot summer. The balance of sweet and savory flavor is sure to induce ferocious appetites. Strawberry Float is 16% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Float effects include feeling creative, euphoric, tingly, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Float when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and PTSD. Bred by Ilicit, Strawberry Float features flavors like strawberry, citrus, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Strawberry Float typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Strawberry Float is a stunning strain that has purple and green buds covered in white trichomes. The aroma is floral and fruity, with a touch of skunkiness. Strawberry Float is a perfect strain for relaxing and enjoying the moment, as it delivers a balanced and blissful high that can be shared with someone special. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Float, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Strawberry Float

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Strawberry Float strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Creative

Strawberry Float strain helps with

  • Depression
    28% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • PTSD
    28% of people say it helps with PTSD
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Strawberry Float products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Strawberry Float near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strawberry Float strain reviews7

September 22, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Great afternoon/evening strain, super heady but no raciness, relaxing but not heavy or sleepy. illicit never fails to deliver!
4 people found this helpful
March 6, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Very giggly high, a perfect strain for gaming and relaxing, or after a stressful day. Great mild pain relief, conversational lubricant, and excellent for creativity. Wonderful precursor to cuddle time as well and melted away anxiety. Bought a zip.
3 people found this helpful
August 15, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
This strain is pretty good but it's nothing to write home about. It didn't have much of a flavor or taste however the high was fairly decent but it made me very tired.
3 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Strawberry Float strain genetics

Strain parent
Afg
Afghani
parent
Strawberry Float
StrwbrryFlt
Strawberry Float