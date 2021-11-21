Strawberry Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Gelato.
Strawberry Gelato strain effects
Strawberry Gelato strain flavors
Strawberry Gelato strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
s........2
November 21, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
This is definitely a great hybrid that leans a bit more as an indica. I picked this strain at a dispensary testing at 25.42% thc .06 cbd. Nice n dense buds which are my favorite. I would easily put this bud in my top 10 favorites.
t........a
August 19, 2021
Energetic
Happy
All ima say is if somebody say they got strawberry gelato if as soon as you open the pack you don’t smell peanut butter & strawberry jam it ain’t it😭! Iswea it gives off this strong peanut butter like scent & Yk strawberry jam smell different from grape the smell will be so obvious. I forgot how it taste but I was high asab . I get high a lot so weed don’t be effective as when I first started smoking . But this strain def had me giggly and relaxed . I had it once aint find nobody who had the real deal since . The nubs were dense but well sized . Purpleish colors may vary but mostly green . The purpleish color gives thes peanut butter strawberry scent.
a........n
November 10, 2021
Aroused
Tingly
fkn lovely smoke gassy as owt kid. me and me pal bumble are on a wkd buzz flyyyyyyyin wor kid. tingly… 11/10 sab owa n oot x
C........6
July 29, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
This strain is amazing I'm a pot snob and this one takes the cake.Way to go the cherry lingers on my taste buds after a breathe and the strawberry you taste right away. I suffer from chronic alignments and anxiety it feels like you have a helmet on massaging your brain feeling very carefree and no anxiety making your stomach growl.. I'm off to get more this is most definitely worth trying.
T........e
March 12, 2023
Focused
Tingly
I am going through a rough time at work. I can't get out of a funk. This strain is the only thing that's helping. It's literally pulling me out of an angsty place and improving my mood by a lot. I have 4 other strains here, and this is the only one that works. It also tastes fantastic.
1........g
June 13, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
🍧 I’m an ice cream 🍨 man 🧑🏼🦰 stop 🛑 me when I’m passing by, my Strawberry 🍓 Gelato 🍧 is guaranteed to satisfy! My eighth was by Death ☠️ Row 🚣🏼 & it was Indica Dominate containing 35.03% THC 😵💫🫠😳😵😱🥴!! Green buds with yellow golden undertones that are covered in cloudy ☁️ golden trichomes. Strains genetics 🧬 of Lemon Cherry Gelato x Apple 🍎 Fritter giving this strain a sweet fruity strawberry 🍓 with a twist smell 👃 & taste 👅. 🚬 Enjoy The Pleasure Of The Smoke 🚬
d........m
May 1, 2022
Energetic
Giggly
Tingly
I feel like I’m on cloud 9 girl.
m........n
March 7, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Happy
MY GOD! this was such a joy to smoke! I hurt myself smoking this! water up cause she’s a thic lil bish!