All ima say is if somebody say they got strawberry gelato if as soon as you open the pack you don’t smell peanut butter & strawberry jam it ain’t it😭! Iswea it gives off this strong peanut butter like scent & Yk strawberry jam smell different from grape the smell will be so obvious. I forgot how it taste but I was high asab . I get high a lot so weed don’t be effective as when I first started smoking . But this strain def had me giggly and relaxed . I had it once aint find nobody who had the real deal since . The nubs were dense but well sized . Purpleish colors may vary but mostly green . The purpleish color gives thes peanut butter strawberry scent.