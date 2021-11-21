Strawberry Gelato
Strawberry Gelato is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato #33 and Strawberry Snow Cone. Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Strawberry Gelato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Gelato effects make them feel talkative, energetic, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Strawberry Gelato features an aroma and flavor profile of pungent diesel and strawberry. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Strawberry Gelato strain effects
Strawberry Gelato strain flavors
Strawberry Gelato strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
