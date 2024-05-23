HybridTHC 28%CBD 1%

Strawberry Gorilla Auto

Strawberry Gorilla Auto is a hybrid weed strain bred by Fast Buds to create an extremely potent and high-yielding strain; this strain produces as much as 28% THC, and is better suited to experienced growers due to its ample stretch and height. Strawberry Gorilla Auto produces euphoric, uplifting effects and with a terpene profile of berry and diesel notes. This strain is a certified winner, taking Highest Combined Terpenes at the 2023 Farmers Cup and first place at the 2023 American Autoflower Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Gorilla Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strawberry Gorilla Auto strain effects

Reported by 67 real people like you

Feelings

Giggly

Creative

Energetic

Strawberry Gorilla Auto strain flavors

Apricot

Berry

Strawberry

Strawberry Gorilla Auto strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    12% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anorexia
    12% of people say it helps with Anorexia
Strawberry Gorilla Auto strain reviews67

May 23, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
My next Strain in the Vault
2 people found this helpful
July 23, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Strawberry Gorilla is an absolute masterpiece that deserves every bit of a five-star rating. From the moment you open the jar, the captivating aroma of fresh strawberries mixed with a hint of earthiness greets you, promising a delightful experience ahead. The buds are beautifully dense, coated with a generous layer of trichomes that sparkle like tiny diamonds. Breaking them apart reveals an even more intense fragrance and showcases the meticulous care taken in cultivating this strain. The first inhale delivers a smooth, flavorful smoke that perfectly balances the sweet strawberry notes with subtle undertones of pine and citrus. It's a sensory treat that keeps you coming back for more. The high is both powerful and well-rounded, providing an uplifting cerebral buzz that gradually melts into a deeply relaxing body stone. Perfect for both recreational and medicinal use, Strawberry Gorilla offers relief from stress, anxiety, and chronic pain without overwhelming the senses. Its effects are long-lasting, making it an excellent choice for evening relaxation or a creative daytime boost. In summary, FastBuds' Strawberry Gorilla is a top-tier strain that excels in flavor, potency, and overall experience. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or a casual user, this strain is sure to impress. Five stars all the way!
2 people found this helpful
May 27, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Nice chunky nugs from a medium/ Large size plant. Smoked like a sweeter and smoother GG so it's my go to for a daytime toke.
2 people found this helpful
