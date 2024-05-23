Strawberry Gorilla Auto reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Gorilla Auto.
Strawberry Gorilla Auto strain effects
Strawberry Gorilla Auto strain flavors
Strawberry Gorilla Auto strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Anorexia
k........0
May 23, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
My next Strain in the Vault
i........c
July 23, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Strawberry Gorilla is an absolute masterpiece that deserves every bit of a five-star rating. From the moment you open the jar, the captivating aroma of fresh strawberries mixed with a hint of earthiness greets you, promising a delightful experience ahead. The buds are beautifully dense, coated with a generous layer of trichomes that sparkle like tiny diamonds. Breaking them apart reveals an even more intense fragrance and showcases the meticulous care taken in cultivating this strain. The first inhale delivers a smooth, flavorful smoke that perfectly balances the sweet strawberry notes with subtle undertones of pine and citrus. It's a sensory treat that keeps you coming back for more. The high is both powerful and well-rounded, providing an uplifting cerebral buzz that gradually melts into a deeply relaxing body stone. Perfect for both recreational and medicinal use, Strawberry Gorilla offers relief from stress, anxiety, and chronic pain without overwhelming the senses. Its effects are long-lasting, making it an excellent choice for evening relaxation or a creative daytime boost. In summary, FastBuds' Strawberry Gorilla is a top-tier strain that excels in flavor, potency, and overall experience. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or a casual user, this strain is sure to impress. Five stars all the way!
m........r
May 27, 2024
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Nice chunky nugs from a medium/ Large size plant. Smoked like a sweeter and smoother GG so it's my go to for a daytime toke.
l........x
July 1, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Talkative
Super strong sativa effect with mix berries taste
j........6
June 22, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Amazing fruity flavor great for the taste buds.
J........6
July 1, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
It's an amazing strain super strong at 28 percent thc and a uphoric and uplifting high. Would highly recommend trying it to anyone.
a........2
May 15, 2024
Creative
Happy
It’s a very strong sativa smoke that makes me super pumped and extatic and a bit trippy to the point that I imagine I can hear sounds. Besides everything becomes so colorful and crystal clear and the air seems liquid somehow. I love smoking it in the early afternoon.
L........5
June 26, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Super strong sativa effect Wonderful taste