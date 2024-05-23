Strawberry Gorilla is an absolute masterpiece that deserves every bit of a five-star rating. From the moment you open the jar, the captivating aroma of fresh strawberries mixed with a hint of earthiness greets you, promising a delightful experience ahead. The buds are beautifully dense, coated with a generous layer of trichomes that sparkle like tiny diamonds. Breaking them apart reveals an even more intense fragrance and showcases the meticulous care taken in cultivating this strain. The first inhale delivers a smooth, flavorful smoke that perfectly balances the sweet strawberry notes with subtle undertones of pine and citrus. It's a sensory treat that keeps you coming back for more. The high is both powerful and well-rounded, providing an uplifting cerebral buzz that gradually melts into a deeply relaxing body stone. Perfect for both recreational and medicinal use, Strawberry Gorilla offers relief from stress, anxiety, and chronic pain without overwhelming the senses. Its effects are long-lasting, making it an excellent choice for evening relaxation or a creative daytime boost. In summary, FastBuds' Strawberry Gorilla is a top-tier strain that excels in flavor, potency, and overall experience. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or a casual user, this strain is sure to impress. Five stars all the way!