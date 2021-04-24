Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Strawberry Milk
  5. Strawberry Milk Reviews

Strawberry Milk reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Milk.

Strawberry Milk effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Strawberry Milk near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...