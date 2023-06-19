This stuff is awesome! It's got such a unique smell to it and it's quality is top notch. Just what the doctor ordered😋. It's got a classic floral sweet lemon candy smell I've smelled in many other strains (I often associate it with some combination of Limonene, myrcene, and linalool) but then on top of it there's this slightly earthy smell as well as this amazingly champagne-like odor. Those earthy champagne smells get stronger upon smoking it. Effects-wise this stuff feels more on the stimulating end resembling haze strains imo so if those kinds of strains make you anxious or uncomfortable it's worth considering before trying this. It's more energizing than most hybrids and indicas for sure but the effects also have this lovely relaxing component to them. Those two aspects combine to make a very uplifting get-up-and-go strain that doesn't necessarily force you to get moving. Some people may need that in their lives, to each their own... but for me this is a huge plus. This stuff is grade A loud, if it pops up in your area and you're looking for an uplifting happy strain that'll give you a solid boost of motivation, it's absolutely worth a shot.