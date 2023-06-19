Strawberry Mimosa reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Mimosa.
Strawberry Mimosa strain effects
Strawberry Mimosa strain flavors
Strawberry Mimosa strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
S........n
June 19, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
I tried this in an Almora Live resin cart, the regular version & not the newer, purified live resin. It's really relaxing for me and it put me in sort of a meditation type of mood. Took away some inflammation and pain I was having in my neck and foot surprisingly for a sativa strain and I did not expect that (though It's probably because of the purple punch cross.) Overall a good strain for me it helps me with my anxiety, add/adhd, ocd, and I love that the indica relaxed me without making me sleepy and also took away the pain and inflammation I was having. I can't wait to try this in some rosin or flower!
a........u
October 28, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Happy
This stuff is awesome! It's got such a unique smell to it and it's quality is top notch. Just what the doctor ordered😋. It's got a classic floral sweet lemon candy smell I've smelled in many other strains (I often associate it with some combination of Limonene, myrcene, and linalool) but then on top of it there's this slightly earthy smell as well as this amazingly champagne-like odor. Those earthy champagne smells get stronger upon smoking it. Effects-wise this stuff feels more on the stimulating end resembling haze strains imo so if those kinds of strains make you anxious or uncomfortable it's worth considering before trying this. It's more energizing than most hybrids and indicas for sure but the effects also have this lovely relaxing component to them. Those two aspects combine to make a very uplifting get-up-and-go strain that doesn't necessarily force you to get moving. Some people may need that in their lives, to each their own... but for me this is a huge plus. This stuff is grade A loud, if it pops up in your area and you're looking for an uplifting happy strain that'll give you a solid boost of motivation, it's absolutely worth a shot.
d........7
October 11, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This strain is great. It’s a Sativa so it gives you energy for when you up doing something or have plans doing the day but if you don’t have anything to do it acts as a indica gets you sleepy. It has a good strawberry taste almost like a strawberry pop tart. Over all I give this strain a 8.9 out of 10!
r........2
July 2, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Not much of a Sativa guy, but definitely do like this one, perfect time for early day. Got me in a great mood, feeling energized but not with so much of the anxiety sativa sometimes releases, but more of a relaxed uplifted high. & do believe it’s thanks to that purple punch it’s crossed with.
i........1
September 10, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I had this in flower last night and let me tell you something I smoke every day and I'm a pot head but this strain blew my mind. I felt relaxed which shocked me due to it being a sativa and I was still energized and able to go about my day. I LOVE this strain so much. I was smoking with family and we all loved the taste. To me, it was a light strain which I love. If you're going to smoke this strain make sure to get a drink beforehand. It was not a throat hitter at all but the dry mouth was for real. I definitely recommend this strain to new users :)
n........n
October 20, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Gives me a nice energy boost and helps me focus. Also, makes me more social/talkative. Tastes great, too.
k........8
December 17, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
I get this strain in vape concentrate and the strawberry mimosa flavor is amazing ! Very nice uplifting high. Nice for during the day or if ur out and about and can’t smoke flower. Highly recommend!
j........4
Yesterday
Creative
Happy
Very smooth and let me feeling relaxed and uplifted.