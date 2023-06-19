stock photo similar to Strawberry Mimosa
SativaTHC 14%CBD 0%

Strawberry Mimosa

Strawberry Mimosa is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and Clementine. This strain is a sweet and fruity treat, with a strawberry and citrus flavor that has hints of champagne. Strawberry Mimosa is 14% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a uplifting and euphoric experience. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Mimosa effects include happy, uplifted, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Mimosa when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and anxiety. Bred by Hall of Flamez, Strawberry Mimosa features flavors like sweet, strawberry and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a refreshing and mood-enhancing effect. The average price of Strawberry Mimosa typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. This strain is perfect for daytime use, as it can induce a blissful sensation and a social mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Mimosa, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strawberry Mimosa strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Focused

Strawberry Mimosa strain helps with

  • Stress
    44% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain
Strawberry Mimosa strain reviews9

June 19, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
I tried this in an Almora Live resin cart, the regular version & not the newer, purified live resin. It's really relaxing for me and it put me in sort of a meditation type of mood. Took away some inflammation and pain I was having in my neck and foot surprisingly for a sativa strain and I did not expect that (though It's probably because of the purple punch cross.) Overall a good strain for me it helps me with my anxiety, add/adhd, ocd, and I love that the indica relaxed me without making me sleepy and also took away the pain and inflammation I was having. I can't wait to try this in some rosin or flower!
6 people found this helpful
October 28, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
This stuff is awesome! It's got such a unique smell to it and it's quality is top notch. Just what the doctor ordered😋. It's got a classic floral sweet lemon candy smell I've smelled in many other strains (I often associate it with some combination of Limonene, myrcene, and linalool) but then on top of it there's this slightly earthy smell as well as this amazingly champagne-like odor. Those earthy champagne smells get stronger upon smoking it. Effects-wise this stuff feels more on the stimulating end resembling haze strains imo so if those kinds of strains make you anxious or uncomfortable it's worth considering before trying this. It's more energizing than most hybrids and indicas for sure but the effects also have this lovely relaxing component to them. Those two aspects combine to make a very uplifting get-up-and-go strain that doesn't necessarily force you to get moving. Some people may need that in their lives, to each their own... but for me this is a huge plus. This stuff is grade A loud, if it pops up in your area and you're looking for an uplifting happy strain that'll give you a solid boost of motivation, it's absolutely worth a shot.
3 people found this helpful
October 11, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
This strain is great. It’s a Sativa so it gives you energy for when you up doing something or have plans doing the day but if you don’t have anything to do it acts as a indica gets you sleepy. It has a good strawberry taste almost like a strawberry pop tart. Over all I give this strain a 8.9 out of 10!
2 people found this helpful
