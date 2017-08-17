Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Picked up an eighth at my dispensary and was greeted with the literal smell of strawberry lemonade. It almost makes your mouth water when it's fresh. Mostly a happy, creative, buzzy, high for me. Really good daytime smoke. Very solid strain overall.
This is some of the best smelling, and dense bud I have ever seen, or smelled. The trichomes really sparkle too. Just a really amazing strain, one of my favorites for sure. I had an eighth that was one bud, maybe 2"x 2". You know it's dense when that's the case. The buzz is pretty even too, though I...
Tried this strain for the first time today and it was really nice after a full day of work and taking care of the family. Very mellow high, definitely more in the body than in the head but enough of a head high that I felt like it really helped me focus (as long as you don’t over medicate). Great fo...