Avatar for sourdeeezz
Member since 2019
really love the taste and the overall feeling. very high quality
Avatar for toyotahighlander
Member since 2019
A nice, flavorful smoke perfect for late evening consumption.
Avatar for GanjaBeano
Member since 2018
At almost 30% THC this stuff packs a punch. Instant chill mode. I have a high tolerance level, and I'm on my second bowl...high as a flight attendant's cooter bean right now.
GigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for DrBologna
Member since 2019
Picked up an eighth at my dispensary and was greeted with the literal smell of strawberry lemonade. It almost makes your mouth water when it's fresh. Mostly a happy, creative, buzzy, high for me. Really good daytime smoke. Very solid strain overall.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Taita
Member since 2011
Strong, solid, wonderful smelling flower. Sweet tasting and relaxes body. Liked using it at night, although I feel a little of a cannabis hangover the next day do to mid-high THC %.
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for 25yearvet
Member since 2018
Very good looking large, dense buds. Good taste and burn. Potency is good. Nice uplifting hybrid.
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for toddmc666
Member since 2019
This is some of the best smelling, and dense bud I have ever seen, or smelled. The trichomes really sparkle too. Just a really amazing strain, one of my favorites for sure. I had an eighth that was one bud, maybe 2"x 2". You know it's dense when that's the case. The buzz is pretty even too, though I...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for Dystopialloon
Member since 2019
Tried this strain for the first time today and it was really nice after a full day of work and taking care of the family. Very mellow high, definitely more in the body than in the head but enough of a head high that I felt like it really helped me focus (as long as you don’t over medicate). Great fo...
HappyRelaxed