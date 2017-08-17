ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Strawberry OG (not to be confused with OG Strawberry) is the product of a laborious search for stable strawberry flavor mixed against Bruce Banner’s exceptional structure, yield, and early flowering schedule. This hybrid, clone-only strain blends the upbeat sedation of SFV OG with Bruce Banner’s OG Kush body and Strawberry Diesel mind to create a hybrid wonder of physical and mental effects. Anticipate a euphoric and relaxing aura that does deter physical activity, but unleashes the mind, offering a spacey, creative tint to everyday hobbies. 

Avatar for FractalPhantom
Member since 2017
Really buzzed, energetic, happy high. Couldn't stop laughing. Made my depression completely vanish for the first time in years. However, it made my anxiety act up and I couldn't stop moving around or twitching.
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Funkfarmer88
Member since 2016
very tasty....sweet tarts and jet fuel!!! stoned!!
HappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for tanukimoon
Member since 2014
While the OG lines tend to be my favorite, this girl is a stand out!! The Bruce Banner lineage is very present, in flavor and looks. The effect is very mellowing and killed my stress levels instantly after a couple hits. Highly recommended!!
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for stoney8113
Member since 2017
I grew this strain both indoor and out, and this is my experience. Growing indoor, it seems my pheno took on more the diesel characteristics. Very dense, sugary buds. Smells like you're typical diesel variety, while the taste was more......minty or fuely kind of. Growing outdoor it was phenominal. F...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for StrawberryFieldsInAugust
Member since 2018
My new favorite morning and daytime smoke! Nugs are shaped and look like little strawberries. Aroma is sweet like delicious fresh ripened strawberries. Alert High. Exhilarating uplifting smoke. Eases physical pain, fatigue, nausea and depression. Downside: Dry mouth, dry eyes.
Lineage

First strain parent
Bruce Banner
parent
Second strain parent
SFV OG
parent
Strain
Strawberry OG

