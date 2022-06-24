Strawberry Remedy #9 reviews
- 50% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
T........d
June 24, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Strawberry Remedy is uplifting, energizing, euphoric, fun! It makes everything seem easy; things look more beautiful, your mind is open and accepting, food and tea taste better, it's overall wonderful.
d........1
February 22, 2022
Relaxed
This is an amazing mixed ratio cultivar testing at 17% THC and around 15% CBD. This nicely balanced strain provides an amazing entourage effect that leaves me very relaxed. This is quite possibly the best 1:1 variety that I have ever found. This is true medicine.