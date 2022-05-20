Strawberry Runtz reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Runtz.

write a review

Strawberry Runtz strain effects

Reported by 41 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Happy

Strawberry Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    15% of people say it helps with Pain

Strawberry Runtz reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
May 20, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Very rarely do I find a sativa strain that helps with my depression and anxiety without couch lock. I felt happy, motivated, and creative. I enjoyed this very much, definitely in my top 5!
18 people found this helpful
November 27, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Took two hits of this and forgot I was making dumplings. Great cultivar for unwinding from the day and vegging out on the couch. Feels a little warm and floaty with a touch of tingly.
10 people found this helpful
April 22, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Know what effects you’re looking for. I roll it up with some live rosin and keif and it makes my aches and pains go away so I can do yoga or go on a morning walk. Beautiful smell like a perfume. It makes me fall in love with the world.
10 people found this helpful
September 4, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
I am smoking the Muha Meds Strawberry Runtz cart. It is amazing because the edibles got me feeling uncomfortable and I vaped a few hits of this and all of a sudden became happy and relaxed and it’s a great mix of a head and a body buzz. To me, this does not make me tired but awake and ready for conversation.
5 people found this helpful
December 5, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Lovely tasting, smelling and smoking strain. Can really taste the honey and strawberry. Super smooth and absolutely sends if you aren’t a consistent user.
3 people found this helpful
March 27, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
I picked up a few of these vapes an I’m a everyday daber all day and this pen smacked me in the face definitely a strain for more experienced consumers but I highly recommend helps my deteriorated disc pain
3 people found this helpful
April 16, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Tingly
Smoked a fraction of a nugget after a 2 month break. shit had me geeking on my couch. its nice to sit on your porch and watch nature, or like a documentary or something. makes your brain tingle 10/10.
2 people found this helpful
August 1, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Strawberry runtz gives you mental runtz -Jo
2 people found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to Strawberry Runtz

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...