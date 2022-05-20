Strawberry Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Runtz.
Strawberry Runtz strain effects
Strawberry Runtz strain flavors
Strawberry Runtz strain helps with
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 15% of people say it helps with Pain
a........1
May 20, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Very rarely do I find a sativa strain that helps with my depression and anxiety without couch lock. I felt happy, motivated, and creative. I enjoyed this very much, definitely in my top 5!
r........5
November 27, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Took two hits of this and forgot I was making dumplings. Great cultivar for unwinding from the day and vegging out on the couch. Feels a little warm and floaty with a touch of tingly.
b........a
April 22, 2023
Creative
Focused
Know what effects you're looking for. I roll it up with some live rosin and keif and it makes my aches and pains go away so I can do yoga or go on a morning walk. Beautiful smell like a perfume. It makes me fall in love with the world.
j........3
September 4, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
I am smoking the Muha Meds Strawberry Runtz cart. It is amazing because the edibles got me feeling uncomfortable and I vaped a few hits of this and all of a sudden became happy and relaxed and it's a great mix of a head and a body buzz. To me, this does not make me tired but awake and ready for conversation.
J........9
December 5, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Lovely tasting, smelling and smoking strain. Can really taste the honey and strawberry. Super smooth and absolutely sends if you aren't a consistent user.
h........0
March 27, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
I picked up a few of these vapes an I'm a everyday daber all day and this pen smacked me in the face definitely a strain for more experienced consumers but I highly recommend helps my deteriorated disc pain
l........2
April 16, 2023
Euphoric
Sleepy
Tingly
Smoked a fraction of a nugget after a 2 month break. shit had me geeking on my couch. its nice to sit on your porch and watch nature, or like a documentary or something. makes your brain tingle 10/10.
s........b
August 1, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Strawberry runtz gives you mental runtz -Jo