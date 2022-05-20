stock photo similar to Strawberry Runtz
Hybrid

Strawberry Runtz

Clear some room on your Runtz roster for one more. Soloud Genetics’ Strawberry Runtz has all the tenets that make Runtz a trophied winner: gorgeous buds of purple and green, thick trichomes, and a smoke that matches how loud it smells: honey, strawberry, and earth. This 32% THC hybrid cross comes from crossing Kushberries to White Runtz, making this strain an ideal choice for seasoned smokers. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Runtz effects include euphoric, sleepy, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with eye pressure, fatigue, and depression. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strawberry Runtz strain effects

Reported by 41 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Happy

Strawberry Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    15% of people say it helps with Pain
Strawberry Runtz strain reviews41

May 20, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Very rarely do I find a sativa strain that helps with my depression and anxiety without couch lock. I felt happy, motivated, and creative. I enjoyed this very much, definitely in my top 5!
18 people found this helpful
November 27, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Took two hits of this and forgot I was making dumplings. Great cultivar for unwinding from the day and vegging out on the couch. Feels a little warm and floaty with a touch of tingly.
10 people found this helpful
April 22, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Know what effects you’re looking for. I roll it up with some live rosin and keif and it makes my aches and pains go away so I can do yoga or go on a morning walk. Beautiful smell like a perfume. It makes me fall in love with the world.
10 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Strawberry Runtz strain genetics