Strawberry Runtz
Clear some room on your Runtz roster for one more. Soloud Genetics’ Strawberry Runtz has all the tenets that make Runtz a trophied winner: gorgeous buds of purple and green, thick trichomes, and a smoke that matches how loud it smells: honey, strawberry, and earth. This 32% THC hybrid cross comes from crossing Kushberries to White Runtz, making this strain an ideal choice for seasoned smokers. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Runtz effects include euphoric, sleepy, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with eye pressure, fatigue, and depression. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Strawberry RuntzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Strawberry Runtz strain effects
Strawberry Runtz strain flavors
Strawberry Runtz strain helps with
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 15% of people say it helps with Pain
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Strawberry Runtz products near you
Similar to Strawberry Runtz near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—