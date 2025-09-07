Strawberry Skrilla reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Skrilla.
Strawberry Skrilla strain effects
Strawberry Skrilla strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Fibromyalgia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
d........e
September 7, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
The flower I have is 29.2% THC with 1.62% terps of limonene, caryophyllene and humulene. The inhale is berry menthol with a nice minty exhale. Imagine a strawberry menthol cigar. The grower designates it as a 60/40 indica leaning hybrid. I would agree. I used a dry herb vape (DHV) at 345° to begin and 375°to finish. The head high and energy came first as expected and transitioned into a nice focused meal preparation and relaxing evening. Honestly 9/10.