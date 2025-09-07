The flower I have is 29.2% THC with 1.62% terps of limonene, caryophyllene and humulene. The inhale is berry menthol with a nice minty exhale. Imagine a strawberry menthol cigar. The grower designates it as a 60/40 indica leaning hybrid. I would agree. I used a dry herb vape (DHV) at 345° to begin and 375°to finish. The head high and energy came first as expected and transitioned into a nice focused meal preparation and relaxing evening. Honestly 9/10.

