Strawberry Skrilla
Strawberry Skrilla effects are mostly energizing.
Strawberry Skrilla potency is higher THC than average.
Strawberry Skrilla is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Compound Genetics from a genetic cross of Red Pop x Jokerz #31. This plant best suits indoor and outdoor grow environments, but can produce high yields in about 9 weeks with moderate stretch. Strawberry Skrilla grows into uniquely wispy buds with dense nodal spacing and shades of pale green and burgundy, with purple accents and orange hairs. Consumers can expect relaxing, happy effects and a palate of strawberry candy and herbs. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Skrilla, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Strawberry Skrilla strain effects
Strawberry Skrilla strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Fibromyalgia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
