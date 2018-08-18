ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for michaeljoseph75
Member since 2015
It’s fantastic. I’m constantly looking for that cure all. One that won’t knock me on my ass, won’t cloud my mind, and still slow me to function while feeling the benefits. This is the one. It needs to be made available and legalized in my area! Roar!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Geo69rocks
Member since 2018
Just picked Strawberry Snow Cone. It's a great high. Stress is just melting away. Has a great smell. I don't taste the strawberry jam taste they say u taste but that's ok with me.
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for CarolinaToker
Member since 2017
This strain is the bomb. Super tasty and stacked trichomes. Mine tested out at 27.8 THC fresh out the dryer. Can’t wait to see what she test with two months of cure. Well done gentlemen!
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for FunWaysToHeal
Member since 2017
The only thing missing was the peanut butter...holy does this strain taste like strawberry jam or is it just me? Wow! Double Wow! Triple Wow! Stress busting at it's finest. Strawberry Snow Cone is a sweet treat that is sure to get you up on your feet, and moving to the beat (even if there is no musi...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for PurpleSunshine
Member since 2018
This is a great strain!
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Niftgod
Member since 2018
Best bud i have ever had.
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappy