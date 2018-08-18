Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Snow Cone.
Reviews
6
michaeljoseph75
Member since 2015
It’s fantastic. I’m constantly looking for that cure all. One that won’t knock me on my ass, won’t cloud my mind, and still slow me to function while feeling the benefits. This is the one. It needs to be made available and legalized in my area! Roar!
The only thing missing was the peanut butter...holy does this strain taste like strawberry jam or is it just me? Wow! Double Wow! Triple Wow! Stress busting at it's finest. Strawberry Snow Cone is a sweet treat that is sure to get you up on your feet, and moving to the beat (even if there is no musi...