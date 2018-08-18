Bred by Jack Davis, Strawberry Snow Cone is a cross between a Santa Cruz Strawberry Kush mother and a male Snow Cone. It produces a strawberry jam flavor and a calming yet creative high that is perfect for anyone who wants to relax and daydream without falling asleep. Expect the buds to be surrounded by near-black leaves that contrast beautifully with pink and red hues and crystal-tipped trichomes.
Strawberry Snow Cone
