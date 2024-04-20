Strawberry Truffle reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Truffle.
Strawberry Truffle strain effects
Strawberry Truffle reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
3........8
April 20, 2024
Euphoric
Uplifted
Very enjoyable it tasted splendid.
b........7
December 9, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
Taste like the name! Great taste great high!
e........3
October 29, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
idk i gotta smoke another blunt and see. it was straight tho
b........n
October 27, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Talkative
Tbh it smokes and tastes so good, but it makes me feel like I have to piss a bunch ☠️ When I do, it feels like I’ve been holding it for hours