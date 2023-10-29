stock photo similar to Strawberry Truffle
Strawberry Truffle
Strawberry Truffle is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawberry Cough and White Truffle. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Strawberry Truffle is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Strawberry Truffle features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Strawberry Truffle typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. We are still learning about Strawberry Truffle’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Truffle, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Strawberry Truffle strain effects
Strawberry Truffle strain reviews4
e........3
October 29, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
3........8
April 20, 2024
Euphoric
Uplifted
b........7
December 9, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative