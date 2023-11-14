Studio 54 reviews
Studio 54 strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Studio 54 strain helps with
- 9% of people say it helps with Depression
- 9% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 9% of people say it helps with Seizures
Studio 54 reviews
j........7
November 14, 2023
Focused
Happy
Very nice. I’m able to smoke this before work and keep my brain straight. Smoke to much and you will get tired
o........7
July 30, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Very nice with the 50/50 mix. Nice relaxing high for all smoker's in my opinion. Very sweet smell that will send you a drift and wanting more.
a........7
August 5, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
super smooth. bit of a delayed peak. relaxing.
m........y
December 8, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Took about the three good pulls and let rest to feel the gradually sensations kick in. I feel quite relax and focused as I work.
r........s
January 9, 2024
Relaxed
Talkative
Really nice strain, for me it feels like a good mix of uplifting but also relaxing, i would defo try again
v........4
May 23, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
cute strain 💨 smooth , makes you giggly, happy and overall a relaxed and chill vibe . i would get this as my regular smoke if i didn't like trying new strains often but if you see it grab it you won't regret it . you can focus on any task and relax without feeling paranoid . i was scrolling thru my phone for hours without a worry ☺️ great strain for experienced smokers , really nice, munchies hit after a blunt so get your snacks before your sesh & enjoyyy
j........s
May 1, 2024
Anxious
Garbage wannabe og. High sucks. Over hyped weed. Nothing like sunset sherbet or the nasty oz Kush strain. Breeder hunted many plants for this pheno? I would go back to the drawing board on this one. The reviews seem whack. Mine was from high garden testing "27%". Thc
Q........R
October 19, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Giggly
I grew 8 plants of this in my dep this year. They all turned out beautifully but two are completely different than the other 8. The two different phenotypes were both super purple. (almost black as night.) They also grew bigger than the other 6 plants with a lot more colas and bigger buds all together. The two different phenotypes tasted different than each other and a little different than the other six. If I had to choose, I’d pick the two that are different than the others. This strain grows very fast and can take quite a bit of nutrients. Especially near the end of the season if they have plenty of light. We haven’t tested it yet but if I were to guess I’d say somewhere in the high 20’s. The tricombes on this strain are super long with a huge head on the end. I wouldn’t go much past 70 days on this strain in bloom. The amber starts slowly but in the last week of flush, they turn amber fast. This plant is easy to wilt after the last week of flush so watch your tricombes closely during the end or your fruit will over ripen and be of no use. Awesome strain to grow for medium to professional gardeners. P.S. If you want bigger plant’s, I’d use a feminized seed and put it in the ground and not a smart pot.