I grew 8 plants of this in my dep this year. They all turned out beautifully but two are completely different than the other 8. The two different phenotypes were both super purple. (almost black as night.) They also grew bigger than the other 6 plants with a lot more colas and bigger buds all together. The two different phenotypes tasted different than each other and a little different than the other six. If I had to choose, I’d pick the two that are different than the others. This strain grows very fast and can take quite a bit of nutrients. Especially near the end of the season if they have plenty of light. We haven’t tested it yet but if I were to guess I’d say somewhere in the high 20’s. The tricombes on this strain are super long with a huge head on the end. I wouldn’t go much past 70 days on this strain in bloom. The amber starts slowly but in the last week of flush, they turn amber fast. This plant is easy to wilt after the last week of flush so watch your tricombes closely during the end or your fruit will over ripen and be of no use. Awesome strain to grow for medium to professional gardeners. P.S. If you want bigger plant’s, I’d use a feminized seed and put it in the ground and not a smart pot.