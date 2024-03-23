Stuffed Cherry Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Stuffed Cherry Gelato.
Stuffed Cherry Gelato strain effects
M........1
March 23, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Smoked a blunt and I’m lifted. Equal head and body high.
s........n
May 21, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
I definitely feel the effects of SCGs Indica leaning. The taste was both pleasant and yet, not. I'm not a fan of the "weedy" "earthy" tastes as much as some are. But it finishes up very tasty and easy to sit with. I feel a bit of a cerebral vibe soon after the first puffs, but relaxed and could sit and stare at the sky for a while. My body pain has gone from a 10 to a 6. Lovely way to head into the evening.
b........p
July 14, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I thought the birds were manufactured because they sounded too pretty and perfect when I walked outside at 2am. I had an excellent time. It otherwise hit like a creative upper. I was engaged and focused.