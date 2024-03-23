Stuffed Cherry Gelato
Stuffed Cherry Zlushie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Stuffed Cherry Gelato and Zlushiez. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Stuffed Cherry Zlushie is known to have an average THC content of around 20%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Raw Genetics, Stuffed Cherry Zlushie features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Stuffed Cherry Zlushie typically ranges from $12-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Stuffed Cherry Zlushie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Stuffed Cherry Zlushie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
