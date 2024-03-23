I definitely feel the effects of SCGs Indica leaning. The taste was both pleasant and yet, not. I'm not a fan of the "weedy" "earthy" tastes as much as some are. But it finishes up very tasty and easy to sit with. I feel a bit of a cerebral vibe soon after the first puffs, but relaxed and could sit and stare at the sky for a while. My body pain has gone from a 10 to a 6. Lovely way to head into the evening.