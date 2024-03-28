Styrofoam Cup reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Styrofoam Cup.
Styrofoam Cup strain effects
Styrofoam Cup strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Nausea
Styrofoam Cup reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
m........s
March 28, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
I would say it's an 80/20 indica dominant hybrid. The name lives up to the reputation in two ways. First, the nugs are fragile and break apart like flakey styrafoam. The second part is the smoke: It tastes like paper, water, celery, styrafoam, all the most flavorless things you can think of. I'm actually in awe of how they could make bud taste like nothing. This is POWER bud. Effects are why this is an absolute top strain to try. First 5 mins are sativa, after that the indaca takes over most of the ride, try to hang on. Get ready for a whole lot of nothing, then a whole lot of something. 4.7/5.0.
6........4
July 7, 2024
Happy
Sleepy
This is one of the strongest and best tasting strain I’ve had in years! Team elite is worth the price ! I have wish I had dot more lol but super impressed!
k........4
Today
Hungry
Talkative
Have something to eat nearby