I would say it's an 80/20 indica dominant hybrid. The name lives up to the reputation in two ways. First, the nugs are fragile and break apart like flakey styrafoam. The second part is the smoke: It tastes like paper, water, celery, styrafoam, all the most flavorless things you can think of. I'm actually in awe of how they could make bud taste like nothing. This is POWER bud. Effects are why this is an absolute top strain to try. First 5 mins are sativa, after that the indaca takes over most of the ride, try to hang on. Get ready for a whole lot of nothing, then a whole lot of something. 4.7/5.0.