Styrofoam Cup, also called MSG, is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Cannarado and cultivated by Team Elite Genetics, made from a genetic cross between GMO and Sunset Sherbet. Styrofoam Cup is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients often choose Styrofoam Cup when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Cannarado, Styrofoam Cup features flavors like cheese, garlic, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which gives it a peppery and earthy aroma. The average price of Styrofoam Cup typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. It won second place for indica flower at the 2022 SoCal High Times Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Styrofoam Cup, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Nausea
