Sugar Bomb
- Feelings:CreativeEuphoricGiggly
- Helps with:ArthritisBipolar disorder
- Terpenes:CaryophylleneMyrceneLimonene
Sugar Bomb potency is lower THC than average.
Sugar Bomb is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Glue and GG4. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sugar Bomb is 13% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Sugar Bomb features caryophyllene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Sugar Bomb typically ranges from $10-$15. We are still learning about Sugar Bomb’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sugar Bomb, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Sugar Bomb strain effects
Sugar Bomb strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 100% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
