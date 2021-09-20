Slow lane, effects are immediate, it's very expansive, the flavor is smooth you can taste the biscotti. It has a little spiciness to it. It has a mild sweet diesel aroma. You can also smell the spiciness in the buds, maybe a little citrus. About a half a gram in, it really started to take over cerebrally, shortly thereafter a nice body tingle. I put it down a half a gram in. It has lots of resin crystals and trichomes. It is very sticky when you break if you break it with your fingers. When the buds are broken they have an intoxicating aroma. this is an excellent strain. It definitely feels like a hybrid.