HybridTHC 21%CBG 2%
Slow Lane
Slow Lane is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Biscotti and Sugar Cone. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, happy, and sleepy. Slow Lane has 21% THC and 2% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Slow Lane, before let us know! Leave a review.
Slow Lane strain effects
Slow Lane strain reviews10
t........0
September 20, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
M........s
December 10, 2021
Hungry
Relaxed
W........0
January 22, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry