Sugar Mint reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sugar Mint.
Sugar Mint strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
Sugar Mint strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Sugar Mint reviews
c........s
September 22, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Very nice . Fluffy vibrant green very smooth on the throat! Nice strain that if you need concentration and focus this is it ! Nice all around high let’s you ignore people as well !!!!
s........s
August 10, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
Happy
super potent sativa! motivated me to deep clean my apartment. but also perfect for hyperfocusing on a netflix documentary 🍿if you’re a sativa lover like me you’re gonna be obsessed with this strain
T........k
December 27, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
One of my favorite sativa strains. I’ve had the flower and luster pod. I smoke from 6am-2pm for my job and this has helped immensely for my mood and general anxiety. I’m happy, talkative and able to be at work mentally. I deff recommend for a day smoker. Save the night time for a different strain😉
d........1
September 24, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Definitely a S Tier Hybrid Strain. It seems to feel 50/50 due to the fact that as stated previously you get the feelings you desire on this strain. So it makes this strain very potent, tasty, pungent, and a Top 5 for me for being such a versatile Hybrid. Exactly what I need!
W........n
April 24, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Dry eyes
I like how this strain seems to change highs based on what you’re doing. If you’re being active, it works more like a sativa. Whereas if you’re already chilling, it sits more like an indica. It’s a very versatile weed with long lasting effects. I definitely would recommend it!
k........t
September 27, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Dry mouth
Can't go wrong with sugar mint anti anxiety and pain relief ...