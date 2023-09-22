Sugar Mint
aka Sugar Mintz
Sugar Mint
SM
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Focused
Diesel
Mint
Sweet
Sugar Mint effects are mostly energizing.
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Sugar Mint strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
Sugar Mint strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
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Similar to Sugar Mint near Ashburn, VA
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Sugar Mint strain reviews(6)
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c........s
September 22, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Very nice . Fluffy vibrant green very smooth on the throat! Nice strain that if you need concentration and focus this is it ! Nice all around high let’s you ignore people as well !!!!
s........s
August 10, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
Happy
super potent sativa! motivated me to deep clean my apartment. but also perfect for hyperfocusing on a netflix documentary 🍿if you’re a sativa lover like me you’re gonna be obsessed with this strain
T........k
December 27, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
One of my favorite sativa strains. I’ve had the flower and luster pod. I smoke from 6am-2pm for my job and this has helped immensely for my mood and general anxiety. I’m happy, talkative and able to be at work mentally. I deff recommend for a day smoker. Save the night time for a different strain😉