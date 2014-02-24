ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sugar Plum
  • Leafly flower of Sugar Plum

Sativa

Sugar Plum

Sugar Plum

Sugar Plum from Stoney Girl Gardens is an award-winning sativa bred by crossing Berkeley Blues and Hawaiian Haze Plum. With a tropical and earthy flavor, Sugar Plum produces hard-hitting and long-lasting cerebral effects. This strain is a good beginner grow, with a recommended flowering period of 35 days for indoor gardens.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

106 reported effects from 39 people

    Reviews

    51

    Show all

    Avatar for flipndip187
    Member since 2014
    We get very few Sativas in NJ. Got a qp of this (legit) and it quicky became one of my favs. I love the Sour and Haze familys, and the haze shines thru here. The batch i had smelled like berrys/plum/fruit. The smoke was a strong fruity taste similar to plum,thats over taken by the classic haze spicy...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
    Avatar for gurren_lynx
    Member since 2011
    Sativa dominant hybrid. 1st Place, 2003 Oregon Medical Cannabis Award Winner. Sugar Plum is a cross between Berkeley Blues and a Hawaiian Haze Plum. The flavor is complex the deep tropical flavor of the Haze Plum comes through first with the earthy Berkeley Blues bottom note clearly coming through t...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticUplifted
    Avatar for mudpuppy
    Member since 2014
    Amazing meds. My hip pain is gone (after two days of moderate pain) and I don't have a headache (like most TBIers, I have chronic headache). Appetite is good for the first time in weeks. None of my typical cramps or nausea following meals. Mood is wonderful. Peaceful euphoria. Very relaxed, but c...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricHungryRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for jce
    Member since 2013
    I usually don't smoke sativas but this is a awesome herb kills pain nice high great smell.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
    Avatar for hendre17
    Member since 2017
    A perfect daytime smoke. Nearly 100% sativa with fantastic flavors of berry tannins and musky goodness. The terpene profile, flavor and smell of this strain reminded my wife and I immediately of Maitake mushrooms(Grifola frondosa) or hen of the woods. Woody, oaky, berry and umame mushroom notes. ...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
    more
    reviews
    write a review

    Lineage

    Strain
    Sugar Plum
    Strain child
    Pitbull
    child

    Photos

    Show all

    User uploaded image of Sugar PlumUser uploaded image of Sugar PlumUser uploaded image of Sugar PlumUser uploaded image of Sugar PlumUser uploaded image of Sugar PlumUser uploaded image of Sugar PlumUser uploaded image of Sugar Plum
    more
    photos
    New Strain Alert: Remedy, Tangerine Haze, Alice in Wonderland, Rockstar, Venom OG, and Sugar Plum
    New Strain Alert: Remedy, Tangerine Haze, Alice in Wonderland, Rockstar, Venom OG, and Sugar Plum