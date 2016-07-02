ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hawaiian Haze is a mostly sativa strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative, so it may be a good daytime medication. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. These plants grow tall and flower slowly, taking between 12 and 14 weeks, so they are probably better suited for a grower with some experience and patience.

Happy 71%
Uplifted 69%
Creative 46%
Euphoric 44%
Energetic 43%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 2%

Avatar for vangink
Member since 2012
Received a half zip of this along with some Tahoe OG. The comparison is mind blowing; opening the Tahoe, and then the Hawaiian Haze. The HH is unbelievably light, could only fit 6g into my 1/4oz jar (which normally fits 8-9g comfortably). Appearance is exactly like that of the picture, an earthy mel...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for stm33
Member since 2014
This strain is absolutely amazing. Not only does it taste great, but it hits pretty smooth too. Also, you don't need to smoke a lot to get high. I bought a quarter and normally that would last me a day, but I only had half a gram of it and I was flying. I highly recommend this strain to anyone with ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Goobacca
Member since 2015
Has a very energetic cerebral high.. If you have things to do and need to be medicated.. This is the strain!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for voice918
Member since 2015
It's mostly great for energizing sativa lovers like me, but it's heavier stoniness can sneak up on ya. If you're trying to get stuff done, smoke half as much as you'd expect to and wait a while. Cuz it's gon' creep. Great psychoactive creativity that flirts with paranoia and anxiety in larger am...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for kingthyme
Member since 2016
Hawaiian Haze is the shit. I first smoked it with a very good friend of mine and we both have anxious personality with scatter brain (ADD). Cannot tell you how easy it became to finish school work. Also, after smoking in the mornings and finishing up my day, I go to bed and wake up and felt like one...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Hawaiian
Haze
Hawaiian Haze
Hawaiian Snow
