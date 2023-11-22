Sugar Puss reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sugar Puss.
Sugar Puss strain effects
Sugar Puss reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
s........1
November 22, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
I personally grew this strain. It was 9 weeks of flower. The smell after cure is burnt rubber skunk. It's the loudest strain I've ever had. It's sticky, dank and dense. It hits hard and lasts for about an hour. It's nice and relaxing with some munchies. You can be motivated to do yard work or bake in the couch. I'm 1/4lb into it and still loving this strain. Thanks exotic genetix 🤘
z........2
January 30, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Probably my favorite strain I've had this year hands down. Smelly rubber with a potent creamy gas/citrus backend.
j........9
November 10, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Dizzy
I was very pleasantly surprised with this experiment. As I found limited information about potency on the Internet, I took the gamble. Holy moly, I don’t know that it was a 50-50 hybrid. It felt definitely more Indica, but in a very good way. I’m an experienced smoker and right now, high as balls after one bowl. Definitely will repeat.