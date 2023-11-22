I personally grew this strain. It was 9 weeks of flower. The smell after cure is burnt rubber skunk. It's the loudest strain I've ever had. It's sticky, dank and dense. It hits hard and lasts for about an hour. It's nice and relaxing with some munchies. You can be motivated to do yard work or bake in the couch. I'm 1/4lb into it and still loving this strain. Thanks exotic genetix 🤘