Sugar Rush reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sugar Rush.
Sugar Rush strain effects
Sort by
Most Helpful
j........3
January 16, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Fanfreakintastic strain!!! for me anyway. There's a nice even relaxation of body and mind and it helps my deep sorrow since the death of my dog a week ago. For this decades- long cannabis lover, it's just a great everything strain.
S........8
May 14, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
nice flavor, very even mind body high, highly recommend
n........1
November 26, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
good strain really sweet tasting almost like you’re eating something the effects hit real fast and you feel like you want to do something like play a game or watch a movie but after a quick meal and 20 minutes of doing whatever you’re doing and ur gonna want to fall asleep overall it’s a good tasting strain the effects are okay other than that it’s great