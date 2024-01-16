Sugar Rush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sugar Rush.

Sugar Rush strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

Sugar Rush strain flavors

Berry

Sweet

Sugar Rush strain helps with

  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress

January 16, 2024
Fanfreakintastic strain!!! for me anyway. There's a nice even relaxation of body and mind and it helps my deep sorrow since the death of my dog a week ago. For this decades- long cannabis lover, it's just a great everything strain.
12 people found this helpful
May 14, 2024
nice flavor, very even mind body high, highly recommend
1 person found this helpful
November 26, 2024
good strain really sweet tasting almost like you’re eating something the effects hit real fast and you feel like you want to do something like play a game or watch a movie but after a quick meal and 20 minutes of doing whatever you’re doing and ur gonna want to fall asleep overall it’s a good tasting strain the effects are okay other than that it’s great

