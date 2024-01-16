stock photo similar to Sugar Rush
Sugar Rush
Sugar Rush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pyxy Styx and Mai Tai. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sugar Rush is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Clearwater Genetics, the average price of Sugar Rush typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Sugar Rush’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sugar Rush, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Sugar Rush strain effects
Sugar Rush strain reviews
j........3
January 16, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
S........8
May 14, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
n........1
November 26, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy