Hybrid

Sugar Rush

Sugar Rush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pyxy Styx and Mai Tai. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sugar Rush is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Clearwater Genetics, the average price of Sugar Rush typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Sugar Rush’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sugar Rush, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Sugar Rush strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

Sugar Rush strain flavors

Berry

Sweet

Sugar Rush strain helps with

  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress
Sugar Rush strain reviews3

January 16, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
Fanfreakintastic strain!!! for me anyway. There's a nice even relaxation of body and mind and it helps my deep sorrow since the death of my dog a week ago. For this decades- long cannabis lover, it's just a great everything strain.
12 people found this helpful
May 14, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
nice flavor, very even mind body high, highly recommend
1 person found this helpful
November 26, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
good strain really sweet tasting almost like you’re eating something the effects hit real fast and you feel like you want to do something like play a game or watch a movie but after a quick meal and 20 minutes of doing whatever you’re doing and ur gonna want to fall asleep overall it’s a good tasting strain the effects are okay other than that it’s great
Strain spotlight